“If you build it, they will come.”
In “Field of Dreams,” Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella hears a mysterious voice in his cornfield saying this and he feels the need to act.
A local man heard a calling, found a field and will soon build a drive-in movie theater with hopes they will come.
Tray Adamson, a 2012 Tallassee High School graduate, is looking to open the drive-in movie theater just outside of Tallassee on Friendship Road.
"I want to give people who live in Tallassee something to do for fun and entertainment," Adamson said.
Adamson has already picked out the perfect location and is the process of closing the deal to buy it.
"I already have it," Adamson said. "I (had) another meeting to sign all the paperwork.”
Between now and opening day, Adamson will have to do some work to prepare the site to become a drive-in theater.
"I have over 2 acres. It will be fenced so that we can keep up with everyone who comes in," he said. "First I have to clear it and move a couple of things."
According to Adamson, everyone will have to show proper identification before entering the parking area of the outdoor theater.
"When people drive up, they will have to show ID and they will have to show insurance," he said.
In addition, for added safety Adamson plans to hire men and women who protect and serve.
"We will not hire regular security," Adamson said. "We will hire off-Duty police officers to be our security. That will give the officers a little more money and people have more respect for police officers."
Adamson said the added security will allow his new business to flourish over time.
"I am trying to open it and keep it running safe and for a long time," he said. "I'm trying to avoid problems and I know people will respect police officers."
Once the theater opens, there will already be some plans in place.
"We will have kids’ night through the week," Adamson said
With the high costs associated with copyrights to new movies, Adamson said he plans to show older movies and eventually show new releases.
"To begin with we will show classic movies," he said. "Our goal is to show new releases but we will start with classics."
With the state still asking people to practice social distancing, Adamson is confident this theater will take off in popularity.
"There's nothing stopping me," he said. "I think this is a good time for it."
Adamson said the goal is to open the theater by early August.