The Tallassee Fire Department, Alabama Department of Public Health and Elmore County Emergency Management Agency are teaming up to host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.
The testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Tallassee Fire Department Training Center located at 144 Twin Creeks Dr.
The ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories has expanded the criteria to test for COVID-19 to add testing for certain asymptomatic, high-risk groups and individuals. Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
New testing criteria is as follows:
• The patient is a resident (includes symptomatic and asymptomatic) of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory-confirmed cases in residents or staff, or are
• Hospitalized patients with symptoms
• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
• Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with symptoms
• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long-term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.