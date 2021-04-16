Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division on Friday, April 16, arrested the driver that was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, Feb. 5, that resulted in the death of a Tallassee teen.
Upon completion of the investigation into the fatal crash, troopers arrested Anthony Reed Gann, 29, also of Tallassee, for reckless murder. The teen killed was a passenger in the 2017 Hyundai Tucson that Gann was driving when it left Upper River Road and struck a tree.
Gann was transported to the Elmore County Jail without incident, with bond set at $60,000.