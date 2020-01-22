The Elmore County Commission was recently awarded a safety grant for roadway improvements to Burt Mill Road just west of Tallassee. The commission will install paved shoulders, make guardrail improvements and install new striping and markings on the roadway.
The project was identified in the Elmore County Local Road Safety Plan, a comprehensive plan designed to improve roadway safety through coordinating engineering, education, enforcement and emergency service efforts.
The grant will provide total improvements of $265, 618, with the county providing a 10% match. For more information related to these improvements, contact the Elmore County Highway Department at 334-567-1162 or roads@elmoreco.org.