The Eclectic Police Department is searching for the location of Devin Foster, a 33-year old white male, wanted in connection with several thefts in the Eclectic area.
Foster also has outstanding warrants for his arrest with the Eclectic Police Department to include criminal trespass third, two counts criminal mischief third, and theft of property in the fourth degree.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Devin Foster, please immediately call the Eclectic Police Department 334-541-2148 or Crimestoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a $5,000.00 Cash Reward!