The Eclectic Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a suspected thief.
Law enforcement was dispatched Monday morning to an Eclectic business to investigate a burglary and theft.
“The Eclectic Family Pharmacy was burglarized by what appeared to be an unknown male suspect,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. “The suspect stole assorted medicines from the pharmacy totaling an undisclosed amount. The suspect was described as wearing red pants, a black hoodie over his head, a white face cover, white gloves and blue shoes.”
CrimeStoppers distributed an image captured from cameras inside the business of the alleged suspect in the hopes the public can assist in identifying the person they believe is responsible for the theft.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.