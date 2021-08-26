Former collegiate golfer Ashton Maddaloni has been hired in a dual role as the head golf professional at EMCC’s Lion Hills Center in Columbus as well as doubling as the head coach of East Mississippi Community College’s reinstated men’s golf program. Her hiring was announced this week by EMCC Director of Athletics Sharon Thompson.
Following a three-year hiatus from the links, the EMCC Lions are slated to resume competition during the upcoming 2021-22 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s (MACCC) golf season.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Ashton Maddaloni to the East Mississippi Community College family,” Thompson said. “Ashton comes to us with impressive credentials as both a player and as a knowledgeable golf instructor, so we’re excited to have her lead EMCC’s reinstated men’s golf program as well as serving as the head golf professional at our Lion Hills Golf Course.”
Thompson’s glowing remarks about Maddaloni were echoed by Will Arnett, Director of Golf Operations at EMCC’s Lion Hills Center.
“We are also very excited to have Ashton join our team here at Lion Hills,” Arnett added. “She has embraced the idea of this dual-position role with great confidence and excitement, and she will be a great asset to our golf operations, club members and guests.”
Maddaloni competed in collegiate golf for the past six years while receiving her bachelor’s degree in communication/public relations from the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2019 before moving on to earn her master’s degree in sports administration at Hattiesburg-based William Carey University.
This summer as part of the USGA’s internship program, Maddaloni served as a P.J. Boatwright intern within the Mississippi Golf Association, where she assisted in all areas of tournament operations.
“I am so thankful for this opportunity because coaching has always been a career goal for me,” Maddaloni said. “I am passionate about helping players grow on and off the golf course, and I can’t wait to get started in this role at EMCC. I believe there is no better place for me to begin my journey as a golf coach.”
While working on her master’s and competing for the WCU Lady Crusaders, Maddaloni also gained valuable experience working with golf operations for a year at Hattiesburg Country Club. She assisted with tournament and event operations, while also serving as an instructor during junior golf camps and clinics in addition to handling the day-to-day operations of the golf pro shop.
Maddaloni also previously worked as a site director for the Central Alabama region of LPGA/USGA Girls Golf, a national junior golf program where she developed instruction plans for girls between the ages of 7-17 along with evaluating performance and development of students.
Maddaloni’s volunteer experience includes working as a U.S. Kids Golf instructor from 2010-15 and then serving as a volunteer assistant golf coach at Snead State Community College in 2017.
After lettering four years at ULM, Maddaloni capped her collegiate career at William Carey as a two-time All-Southern State Athletic Conference performer on the links as well as being a repeat Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar recipient in the classroom. With a perfect 4.0 cumulative grade point average at WCU, she was named the 2019-20 SSAC Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
On the course, Maddaloni helped lead William Carey to a 12th-place team finish in the 2021 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship. Individually this past year, she carded a career-best 75.91 season stroke average, including earning medalist honors at the Dancing Rabbit Intercollegiate along with a runner-up finish at the MUW Invitational and a pair of third-place showings. During her first season with the Lady Crusaders, Maddaloni fired a personal-best 68 in winning the Mobile Invitational at RTJ Magnolia Grove.
“I see so much potential for growth and success within the EMCC golf program,” Maddaloni continued. “My goal is to facilitate that by making the players feel great about their collegiate experiences and to provide them with the tools needed to prosper in their athletic careers as well as in their personal lives.”
Maddaloni was also a six-year golf letterwinner at the prep level at Elmore County High School in her hometown of Eclectic, Alabama. After twice earning state sectional medalist honors and collecting a pair of top-10 state tournament individual finishes, she capped her high school career as the 2015 recipient of the Joe Sewell Memorial Award Scholarship for Christian Athletes.
Having played in her first golf tournament when she was just eight years old, Maddaloni went on to play many junior golf tournaments on the Southeastern Junior Golf Tour, Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, and American Junior Golf Association.