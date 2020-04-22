Students across America have had their academic year put on hold and many seniors have been left to questioning if a graduation ceremony or prom will still be possible. Locally, officials with Tallassee City Schools said a commencement ceremony will be held in some capacity this summer and prom coordinators are also optimistic the dance will go on, just at a later date than originally planned.
"The plan is still have (prom)," event coordinator Amber Taunton said.
Organizers have two dates in mind, depending on when the state issued stay-at-home order is lifted. It is currently set to end at the end of the month, according to Gov. Kay Ivey.
"May 15 or June 19 (are potential dates),” Taunton said, “just depends on when we can be in groups again. Probably gonna have to be June."
All school-related activities were canceled in the state on March 13. However, prom is not hosted by Tallassee City Schools.
"Actually, we are not considered school-related function," Taunton said. "Junior class parents are always in charge of prom."
With only weeks before prom was scheduled, many arrangements for the event had already been set in motion.
"I had put in a good bit of work as far as handmaking a lot of decorations and things trying to save money everywhere we can," Taunton said.
According to Taunton, members of the junior class have also worked to bring this year's prom to fruition.
"We had multiple fundraisers to raise the funds,” Taunton said,
It may not be on its typical day but Taunton is not giving up on giving Tallassee seniors the classic high school experience of prom.
"We are gonna do our best to have their prom," she said.