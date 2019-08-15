Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine is hosting a free pet wellness clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28.
The event is in association with the Fourth Saturday Community Outreach Event held at River City United Methodist Church, located at 301 Dexter Ave.
The no-cost pet wellness clinic is sponsored by Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.
The following will be provided at no cost to those who show proof of governmental assistance: rabies, DHPP or FVRCP vaccines, ear cleaning, deworming, physical exam, toenail trim and heart worm testing.
Organizers ask that all pets be leashed and cats must be caged to attend. For more information call 334-844-4546 or visit www.vetmed.auburn.edu.