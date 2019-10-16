Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) director Kenneth Boswell toured Tallassee on Oct. 8 along with Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock and other city officials to get a firsthand look at some of the city's most dilapidated structures.
The tour included stops in Jordanville, east Tallassee and the Tallaweka areas of the city.
Boswell called an abandoned structure on 2nd Ave in the Jordanville area “snake heaven.”
"These are only some of the structures that we would like to see demolished," Hammock said.
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant process is highly competitive.
"If we don't get this grant, it is not because we didn't try," Hammock said.
Since 1982, ADECA has administered the state's CDBG program with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
The program is available to all non-entitlement communities that meet applicable threshold requirements.
ADECA has awarded more than $1 billion in CDBG money to fund more than 4,000 projects.
As obligated, these purposed CDBG projects would meet one or more of the program's national objectives, which state projects must benefit 51% low- and moderate-income people, aid in the prevention or clearance of slum and blight or meet an urgent need per HUD regulations.
ADECA annually awards CDBG money for the large city, small city and county categories. Applicants are scored based on several competitive factors including community need, cost efficiency, appropriateness and impact. Applications deadlines are announced during the annual workshop in the first quarter of the year.
The small city and county funds both have ceilings of $350,000. The large city fund has a ceiling of $450,000.