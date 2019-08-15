Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is excited to offer 42 new badges exclusively for girls in grades K-12 this year.
The new badges allow girls to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world by learning about cybersecurity, coding, space exploration and citizen science.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls ages 5-17 and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.
According to GSA officials, research shows girls learn best in an all-girl, girl-led environment where they're encouraged to try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles and have fun being themselves.
"Girl Scouts taps into the power of every girl to challenge them to grow and achieve more,” GSSA CEO Karlyn Edwards said. “In the supportive all-girl environment that Girl Scouts provide, we teach the girls to try new things, learn from failure and take healthy and courageous risks."
To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, call 800-239-6