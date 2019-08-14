God's Congregation Holiness Church's Bishop Aldophus Gauntt opened the doors to the House of Love and Mercy in 2000 and in those years the program has helped free countless women from addiction, domestic violence and other life-threatening situations. Over the years, the shelter has served women from the community and around the nation, but it takes a lot to keep the women’s shelter operational.
The organization is a non-profit 501c and it relies heavily on donations and sponsors for funding. This year, group organizers have planned at Labor Day Meat Sale with all proceeds going to the shelter.
This is preorder fundraiser will be accepting orders until Aug. 23.
“If you are writing a check or money order, please make it out to House of Love and Mercy,” God’s Congregations Holiness Church’s Nina Gauntt said. “Donations are also welcome.”
Preorders can be drop off at 508 Jordan Avenue or mail to PO Box 780546 Tallassee, AL, 36078. The meat orders will be available for pickup on Friday Aug. 30, 2019 around 12 p.m. at God’s Congregation Fellowship Hall Building, which is located at 508 Jordan Ave.
There are three options available for preorder, ribs, Boston butt, or Ham. Prices are $25 for ribs and $35 for a ham or Boston butt.
For more information or to place an order call 334-283-8116 or email nasgauntt@aol.com