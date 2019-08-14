The official first day of fall is Sept. 23 and organizers at The Learning Tree are bringing back a popular fundraiser for anyone who wishes to adorn their porch or yard with mums.
The nonprofit organization is offering the fall favorite in a variety of colors with prices beginning at $6.
According to The Learning Tree's development resource coordinator Stephanie Weldon, orders will be accepted until Aug. 27 and the tentative date for delivery is Sept. 20.
“The funds raised will go toward scholarships for our children to get the important therapies needed to excel in school,” Weldon said. “We encourage everyone to support this great cause.”
Because The Learning Tree is a nonprofit organization, it relies heavily on fundraisers such as this to maintain the services offered there.
"We maintain seven group homes," Weldon said. "We do get grant funding but that grant funding just doesn't cover everything."
Founded in 1983, The Learning Tree is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational and residential services for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism.
Today, more than 600 children and families are served each year in more than 30 counties across Alabama. The majority of the children, ages 2½ to 21, have significant language and communication difficulties as well as challenging behaviors.
Currently, one in every 59 children is diagnosed with a form of autism, a complex developmental disability typically appearing during the first three years of a child's life as the result of a neurological disorder affecting the normal functioning of the brain. The need for services has grown rapidly with the increased prevalence of autism.
For more information about this fundraiser, contact Weldon at 334-415-9372 or sweldon@learning-tree.org.