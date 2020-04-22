SOAR Inc. founder Andrus Love poured into the community by giving away books, games and puzzles in East Tallassee on Thursday.
Love reinvested in the community by using funds allocated for the SOAR Inc. annual spring fishing trip after it had to be canceled due to guidelines to battle the coronavirus.
“Really, we used the budget for my fishing trip to reinvest in the community,” Love said. “I will have to cancel Fishing with Coach (Pat) Dye, so I figured this is a way to stay active and involved.”
SOAR Inc. gave away Bible coloring books, crayons, tic-tac-toe games, puzzles, trouble games, cards, memory games and multiplication flash cards. The nonprofit organization relies heavily on donations and Love said the donations the organization receives go directly back into the community.
“Every time we get blessed we bless others,” he said. “Support allows us to stay focused, proactive and adaptable.”
SOAR Inc. serves people in Tallassee, Reeltown, Notasulga, Eclectic and surrounding areas and Love said he will remain available to serve those community members throughout the pandemic.
“I will continue to think outside of the box to help people prepare for today's now and tomorrow's forever,” he said.
As the health pandemic moves into Week 5, Love said it is important to informed and focus on the future and to take care of both physical and mental health during this uncertain time.
“Plans moving forward are to keep being informed of what's needed and ways we can help get things done,” he said. “The mental state and needs of the community and all individuals are of supreme importance.”
SOAR Inc. offers a helpline to anyone who may be mentally struggling with social distancing or any crisis. To reach the crisis line call 334-354-9745.