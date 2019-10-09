Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama recently announced Tallassee native Anna Bianchi received a Blue Cross-funded scholarship to the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Auburn.
Bianchi is one of eight VCOM medical students selected to receive this scholarship. As a condition of these scholarships, the recipients agreed to practice as primary care or behavioral health physicians in underserved areas of Alabama after graduation.
“Congratulations to each of these outstanding medical students who were selected for this scholarship,” Blue Cross and Blue Shield president and CEO Tim Vines said. “I applaud each of them for wanting to make a positive impact in Alabama by providing the quality healthcare needed in many of the underserved areas of our state.”
The majority of Alabama’s counties do not have enough primary care and behavioral health physicians. To help meet this need, Blue Cross is investing in the future of its primary care physician network by making available $3.2 million in scholarships over a six-year period to VCOM.
Following their residencies, the students who benefit from this program will practice for a minimum of three years in one of Alabama’s medically underserved counties or a city with fewer than 50,000 residents.