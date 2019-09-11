Flat Rock Missionary Church hosted the annual College and Career Night on Aug. 20 and an event coordinator said the annual event could be coming to an end due to lack of attendance.
This event has been held each year, aimed at students who will soon graduate from high school.
It’s served as an opportunity for those from the Tallassee, Elmore County, Wetumpka, Dadeville and Notasulga area schools as well as surrounding private schools and homeschooled students to learn more about continuing education.
With recruiters from colleges such as Auburn University, The University of Alabama, Auburn University Montgomery, Alabama State University and many more, this event was also aimed at students who may be seeking to transfer to a different institution.
"The Army was there as well," event coordinator Michelle Cole said. "Also, there were two Alabama booths — one for recruiting high school students and the other for students who are looking to transfer from other colleges and universities."
Cole said students from Tallassee and surrounding areas are privileged to have recruiters from
large colleges and universities set their sights on this small community.
"We are blessed that we have so many recruiters to come to our small community to help our students,” Cole said. “The only school we would like to get there that always as a schedule conflict is UAB. They haven't been here in about three years."
College and Career Night is different other events of similar nature because it is set in a laid- back environment which offers one-on-one time with recruiters and potential students.
"What I like about our event is that it's not rushed and parents and students get a chance to talk to a recruiter and get the answers they need," Cole said. Between 150 and 175 students participated in this year's event, which is down from past year's attendance and Cole said that is discouraging.
"We are in our 10th year with this event," she said. "We have had a great run and have helped so many students. However, it may be time to come to an end. It's getting harder to convince the students and parents of the benefits of the event."
Cole said she and other coordinators have worked hard to bring this event to fruition each year but she wonders what can be done to increase participation.
"Maybe it's the day or the time of the College and Career Night," she said. "What I have learned is that people make time for what they feel is important to them. Sometimes education is not what's important at that time. We have a lot of work to do as a community to stress education first."