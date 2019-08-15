Southside Middle School launched its new STEM Lab by Creative Learning Systems when students returned from summer break.
According to Tallassee City Schools officials, all SMS science teachers underwent training in the new lab. Students will be engaged by learning coding, robotics and engineering.
There are STEM programs for elementary, middle and high schools emphasizing a variety of studies and students apply a wide range of technologies to projects that matter to them personally and academically.
STEM is a fully-integrated learning environment where everything from the furniture and technology to curriculum and assessment work together to support hands-on, minds-on learning. It’s a place where personalized learning and intrinsic motivation engage students of all ages, interests and abilities.There are STEM programs for elementary, middle and high schools. There are STEM programs that emphasize a variety of studies. And in every one, students are creating remarkable projects that motivate them to inquire, explain, tackle new problems and celebrate their solutions.In a STEM lab, learners apply a wide-range of technologies to projects that matter to them personally and academically. Students explore. They problem-solve. They collaborate and create, and they learn.