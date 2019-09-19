Spotlight on Education

Cory Eckstein is an Instructional Leader at Southside Middle School. Eckstien is beginning his ninth year in education, serving his entire career for Tallassee City Schools at Southside Middle School. He has taught English and Language Arts to fifth graders for eight of those nine and spent one year teaching a technology course to seventh and eighth graders.
Eckstein is a graduate of Tallassee High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Auburn University Montgomery and also earned his Master’s Degree in Instructional Leadership from the same institution.
This year, Eckstein serves in the classroom teaching ELA and also works as the Instructional Leader at Southside Middle School. He is looking forward to working with the outstanding faculty and students in the Tallassee City Schools system.