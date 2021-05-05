Staff report The Elmore County Economic Development Authority (ECEDA) in conjunction with the Elmore County Commission engaged Stroudwater Associates to better understand the present and future healthcare needs of Elmore County. The goal of the study was to determine what services are currently provided, what services and where residents travel for services, determine future healthcare needs, and identify services that could and should be provided locally. Stroudwater Associates presented their findings on Wednesday, April 28, to local stakeholders including many elected officials, first responders, and healthcare professionals.
Stroudwater Associates is a nationally respected healthcare consulting firm with colleagues and clients in all 50 states and a focus on improving the strategic, operational, and financial capabilities for rural and community hospitals, healthcare systems, and large physician groups. They have extensive experience in serving the healthcare market.
“Quality healthcare is a key element to a vibrant community. This needs assessment will provide the County Commission, our municipalities and the healthcare community valuable information to guide future investments that will benefit our citizens,” Elmore County District 5 Commissioner and former Healthcare Authority member Desirae Lewis said.
“The Commission appreciates the efforts of ECEDA, Commissioner Bart Mercer and members of our communities to provide Stroudwater with valuable input to help identify areas where our county can capitalize on our ongoing successes and improve the availability of services to our residents,” Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs commented.
“As we have witnessed during the Pandemic over the past year, a strong healthcare system is vital to our citizens and our healthcare professionals. This study is a catalyst for ensuring Elmore County has a first class system now and for years to come,” ECEDA board member and a member of the healthcare community Lee Greer said.
“The results of this study will aid in shaping the ways our county continues to grow. The economic impact that healthcare has on our communities is only rivaled by the impact on the quality of life our residents experience,” ECEDA Chairman Art Faulkner stated.
Elmore County will use this report as a catalyst to strategically improve the healthcare services for its citizens.