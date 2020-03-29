The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 766 confirmed cases statewide as of Sunday morning. The confirmed coronavirus-related death count sits at four, according to Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Elmore County still sits at 13, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There are two in Coosa County and eight in Tallapoosa County.
Jefferson County still has the highest number of cases at 214 at this time, while Shelby and Madison — tied for second most cases — both have 73 apiece.
Over in Lee County, where there are 59 confirmed cases at this time, East Alabama Medical Center officials said Saturday there have been five COVID-19 positive patients who died at the hospital since Friday morning.
A release from EAMC stated the hospital was aware these deaths had not been reflected in APDH's numbers yet but felt it was important to share this information so "citizens in this area understand the gravity of this virus."
Three of the patients were from Chambers County and two were from Lee County. EAMC's immediate service area includes Lee, Chambers, Tallapoosa, Bullock, Randolph, Russell and Clay counties.
“Our hospital family expresses its collective condolences to the families of these five patients,” EAMC president and CEO Laura Grill said in a release. “As everyone knows, this virus has taken a toll on our nation and world, and our community is not exempt from that. Our hearts and prayers are with these families at this very difficult time.”
Current cases in each county as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday are listed below:
Autauga (6)
Baldwin (14)
Blount (5)
Bullock (3)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (3)
Chambers (24)
Cherokee (2)
Chilton (7)
Choctaw (1)
Clay (2)
Cleburne (4)
Colbert (2)
Coosa (2)
Covington (2)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (7)
Dallas (2)
DeKalb (4)
Elmore (13)
Escambia (1)
Etowah (6)
Franklin (3)
Greene (3)
Houston (5)
Jackson (5)
Jefferson (214)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (12)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (59)
Limestone (16)
Lowndes (1)
Madison (73)
Marengo (4)
Marion (9)
Marshall (4)
Mobile (39)
Monroe (1)
Montgomery (20)
Morgan (17)
Pickens (2)
Pike (4)
Randolph (2)
Russell (1)
St. Clair (12)
Shelby (73)
Talladega (4)
Tallapoosa (8)
Tuscaloosa (23)
Walker (29)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (2)
Winston (2)
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 4,755 people as of Sunday. That number has not changed since Saturday, even though ADPH states it updates the total number tested once a day.
Stay tuned with Tallapoosa Publishers twice per day for the latest numbers, and check here where ADPH states confirmed cases and deaths are being updated in real time.