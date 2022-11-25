The Tallassee Police Department got an assist from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a Tallassee man wanted for theft.
On Nov. 23 deputies with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon Taylor of Tallassee into custody on warrants issued by the Tallassee Police Department.
Taylor was charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
“The Tallassee Police Department appreciates [Elmore County] Sheriff Bill Franklin and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance apprehending this fugitive and looks forward to future collaboration between our agencies to best serve our community,” Tallassee Police Chief Todd Buce said.
Taylor bonded out of the Elmore County Jail Nov. 24.