An Elmore County deputy sheriff is in a Montgomery hospital after being shot during a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in Claud Saturday night.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Jeffrey Cofer, 59, of Claud is now in the Elmore County Jail facing a number of charges.
“We haven't yet inventoried all the charges yet,” Franklin said. “The obvious at the moment is assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firing into an occupied dwelling. I’m sure there will likely be more.”
The Elmore County Jail inmate roster has Cofer charged with attempted murder as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
Franklin said the hours-long standoff started around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
“We started helping a victim who was reporting shots being fired into an occupied dwelling,” Franklin said. “The victim said he saw Mr. Cofer bring a gun to a ready position. We believe nine rounds were fired and several rounds went into the home.”
Franklin said the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office shift supervisor and an investigator went to Cofer's home on Claud Road just outside the Eclectic Police Department’s jurisdiction.
“He would not come to the door but we were confident he was there,” Franklin said. “There were several cars there and they were not warm. We then saw movement in the house.”
Franklin said his deputies didn’t want to leave the house and determined there was an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for Cofer.
Franklin said deputies tried to contact Cofer Saturday with no luck but were able to find a family member to help.
“[The family member] let us know of mental issues Mr. Cofer may have,” Franklin said. “[The family member] and I tried to talk to him using a P.A system. At one point Mr. Cofer comes out and fires five to seven rounds at deputies. One round struck a deputy near his bullet proof vest in the shoulder.”
The deputy was flown to a Montgomery hospital.
“I believe he is going to be OK,” Franklin said. “He is extremely lucky.”
Franklin said many messages were left by him on Cofer’s phone and gas was used to try and get Cofer to leave the home.
“Just after midnight, he agrees to come out of the home,” Franklin said. “He came out a side door and a deputy took him into custody.”
Franklin said patience and a familiar voice likely helped get Cofer out of the house.
“I believe the [family member’s] voice was reassuring,” Franklin said.
Franklin said it is suspected Cofer may have fired shots at a home in another law enforcement jurisdiction in November.
“[The family member] sought the help of another law enforcement agency to remove weapons from Mr. Cofer’s residence in another jurisdiction at the time,” Franklin said. “[The family member] said he had contacted Montgomery Area Mental Health and they have yet to contact [the family member].”
Franklin said deputies and investigators are inventorying a number of weapons taken from Cofer’s home after the home.