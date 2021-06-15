The Elmore County Economic Development Authority will be hosting the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association (ASABFA) State Classic June 18th and 19th on Lake Jordan, launching out of Bonner’s Point and the State Ramp. This tournament is expecting to bring 275 boats with Junior and Senior angler teams.
ASABFA’s mission is to promote the sport of bass fishing among Alabama’s youth in a supportive, positive, and educational environment in which every student angler may develop angling skills, a healthy sense of competition, ethics, and an appreciation of Alabama’s natural resource in a team environment. They are the world’s largest independent high school fishing organization and the official governing body of high school bass fishing in the State of Alabama.
Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs says "We are excited that Elmore County is partnering in this great team event and that these young anglers can enjoy beautiful Lake Jordan. Many thanks to the City of Wetumpka for their hospitality and Holtville Slapout Fire and Rescue for resource and volunteer support. We wish all of these young anglers a safe and productive tournament.”
“ECEDA is honored to partner with ASABFA and their efforts to promote our area’s natural resources,” Elmore County Economic Development Authority Executive Assistant Ansley Emfinger said. “With an anticipated 900 rooms needed, we fully expect to utilize all available hotel rooms and rental property in Elmore County. Add in over 2,700 meals, numerous tanks of gas, and other supplies purchased while in the county, the economic impact of an event of this magnitude is tremendous.”
The public is invited to attend weigh-ins at the Wetumpka Sports Complex on Friday, June 18th and Saturday, June 19th starting at 2 p.m. each day. Food trucks will be on site.