The Elmore County Economic Development Authority (ECEDA) in partnership with the Elmore County Commission has announced the kick-off of the ‘Live Here, Buy Here’ campaign to raise awareness about the impact of supporting local businesses in Elmore County.
The campaign is designed to educate the citizens of Elmore County on how spending locally in the county yields positive results in every sector of the local economy.
The campaign’s tagline “A Better Way of Life” speaks to the outcomes of making conscientious decisions like buying gas and groceries in Elmore County rather than neighboring counties. These choices have impacts on the community in the form of the quality of infrastructure, schools, public safety and public health resources, and ultimately quality of life.
The Elmore County Commission serves as the custodian of all county property and provides resources for the Circuit and District Courts, District Attorney’s Office, Veteran’s Affairs, Board of Registrars, Board of Equalization, the Elmore County Extension Office, and the Boards of Education.
The Commission also assists in administering elections by establishing voting districts and precincts, providing voting equipment, and paying for election expenses.
When the citizens of Elmore County spend their money, and conduct business within the county boundaries, they help to sustain the local economy and assist in the maintenance of commission responsibilities. In that way, conducting local business helps support the construction and maintenance of needed infrastructure, public safety, public health, education, and other local government services.
“We have over 23,000 citizens in Elmore County who commute daily to surrounding counties for work. We know that most of these people would like to stay in Elmore County and work if they could. Small decisions like buying gas and groceries in Elmore County, add up. Keeping tax dollars local allows us to provide more resources, create more jobs at home in Elmore County, and provide a better way of life in our communities”, says Cary Cox, Executive Director of ECEDA.