Thanks to a donation of property from God’s Congregation Holiness Church and funding from the City of Tallassee and the Elmore County Commission a new children’s park is under construction.
Elmore County Commissioners Desirae Lewis-Jackson and Mack Daugherty were at the Monday meeting of the Tallassee City Council to deliver a $20,000 check to the city for the project.
“This has been our third opportunity over the past year to be able to work with the City of Tallassee on projects,” Daugherty said. “We look forward to more opportunities like this in the future to work with the City of Tallassee. We thank you for the cooperation. We look forward to more projects in the future.”
The commission has provided Tallassee with $620,000 in funding to refurbish the downtown water tank, improve water lines along Little Road and the Jordanville Park.
Lewis-Jackson said she was happy to work to bring the new park to fruition.
Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill said she hopes the park is available for use soon.
“I’m so excited for this project,” Hill said. “We hope we have some warm sunny days to get this project finished.”
Change in cemetery policy
With the retirement of one Tallassee City Cemetery employee and the resignation of two others, the council decided to change how the cemetery operated. Instead of city employees opening and closing graves, funeral homes will now dig the graves for burials. It is something Hill said other neighboring municipalities do and it will save the city about $80,000 per year.
Mill property sales contract amended
The council voted to remove a clawback clause from the transfer of the old east river mill.
The provision was included in the original transfer to ensure developers didn’t just acquire the property and do no work.
Contractors have been working the last several months to begin clearing the property after the fire six years ago. Hill said developers asked for the clause to be removed so financing could be sought to further the project.
Wastewater treatment plant renovations get go ahead
The council previously approved a bid to allow a refurbishment of the city’s sewage treatment lagoons with the contingency that more funding was found. Hill said between the contractor cutting costs and Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) stepping up the project will begin soon.
“The contractor has come up with a way to cut about $100,000 off the final cost,” Hill said. “We have received word from ADEM we would get the additional funding. We are estimating a start date of April. There will not be any road closures on Highway 229.”
ALDOT grants more funding for streetscape
The council has been working for several years to bring a new streetscape to downtown Tallassee. The bids were well above estimates from prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but Hill said the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has provided another $580,000 in funding to allow the project to start in late March as the demolition of Hotel Talisi is completed.
Fitzpatrick Bridge work
Hill said ALDOT is not committed to a March 1 start date as it is still working on permits with Alabama Power.
The bridge will be one lane most of the time during the work but will be two lanes 6 to 8 a.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
In other action the Tallassee City Council:
• Approved minutes of the Jan. 24 meeting.
• Tabled surplusing property near Taco Bell.
• Was notified fees for trash collection would increase to $23.50 for residential customers and to $24.00 for commercial customers.
• Approved a trash and debris removal policy where the city would charge $5 for the service going forward.
• Approved closing the intersection of E.B. Payne Street and Highway 14 when work begins on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
• Approved a $280,000 bid for water improvements on Little Road.
• Tabled a motion to rezone a home for residential business.
Councilmembers Bill Hall and Jeremy Taunton were absent from the meeting.
The next meeting of the Tallassee City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.