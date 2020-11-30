Lela Ann Hall is 18 years old and will graduate from Elmore County High School this spring. Hall recently signed a letter of intent to Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, with an academic and athletic scholarship. Hall will be a member of the university’s cheer/stunt team. Hall plans to major in chemistry, and she aims for a career in the pharmaceutical field.
Hall said Southwest Baptist University feels like a perfect fit for the next chapter in her academic pursuit. ‘I choose SBU because of the small hometown feel that reminded me of my hometown. On my visit all the girls welcomed me with open arms and treated me like I was already part of the Bearcat family,’ Hall said.