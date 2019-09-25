By: Carmen Rodgers
Elmore County High School hosted the annual Night of Bands at Burt-Haynie Field on Sept. 17. This year's lineup included all five area high school bands from Tallassee, Eclectic, Wetumpka, Holtville and Stanhope Elmore. This was the 11th annual Night of Bands for Elmore County.
What is "Night of Bands," exactly? It's an opportunity for neighboring high school bands to show off their talent. Every year, each high school band in the area carefully prepares for competition season. Even when high school bands visit other schools for football games, these bands seldom have the opportunity to see one another perform. This is an opportunity for high school bands to view performances by others. This also gives band parents, fans and friends to come together in support of all of the bands of Elmore County.
More than fun, Night of Bands is a fundraiser for the school's band programs is a fundraiser with proceeds split between participating band programs.