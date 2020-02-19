Coordinators with the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) recently announced plans for the 11th Annual Preparedness Fair, which is set for Saturday, April 11 at Lowe’s in Wetumpka, located at 4501 U.S. Hwy 231. The fair will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Agencies that plan to participate are asked to confirm participation as soon as possible via return email no later than Friday, Feb. 28. Please include names and contact information of your point person if other than yourself.
For confirmed participants, the EMA will need verification of the vehicles, trailers, equipment, personnel, etc., planned for showcase at the fair no later than Friday, March 27.
For questions or comments, call Elmore County EMA at 334-567-6451.