As the calendar rolls in August, residents in the Emfinger Subdivision should soon see work begin on the sewer line rehab project.
“I got the designs back and I looked over them this weekend and everything is looking pretty good,” Mayor Johnny Hammock said.
Next, the city will put the project out to bid.
The Whatley Drive drainage project comes with a price tag of around $380,000,
Once the bid process is complete and ground is broken on the project, people who live in the area should expect to hear from the contractor.
According to engineers, residents in the Emfinger Subdivision can expect some small inconveniences in the neighborhood, especially along Whatley Drive.
"For each individual, the issue that we will have is going to be, No. 1, the inconvenience of digging up a pipe in their yard,” CDG Engineers & Associates Inc. senior project manager Jeff Harrison said. “It's in the right-of-way, but that's in their yard. That will be a little bit of an inconvenience. And the other will be when we have to cross over the driveway. That's something that the contractor will have to coordinate with each individual property owner as they get ready to go through their driveway.”
Once work begins on the Whatley Drive project, the projected end date will be just before the beginning of next year.
"It will probably be about a four-month project," Harrison said. "That would be toward the end of 2020."
Drainage problems have been an issue on Whatley Drive and other streets in the Emfinger subdivision since the Tallassee Shopping Center was built on the hill above it in 1966. When it rains, water flows almost directly down Whatley Drive. In those 54 years, more homes filled the neighborhood. As the new homes were built, contactors installed various sized drainage pipes underneath the driveway, which has created even more drain problems along the way for the neighborhood.
To correct the issue, the project will involve removing and replacing the undersized pipe with a larger diameter pipe.