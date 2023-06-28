In a first-of-its-kind summer camp at Southside Middle School, girls are getting lessons to serve them a lifetime.
Jen Bafford started in February as Tallassee City Schools mental coordinator and knew an Empower Her camp was one of the first things she wanted to organize, especially for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade girls.
“This is something we thought we could do for our middle school-aged girls,” Bafford said. “We want to give them a boost in confidence and increase their awareness of themselves. At this age it is so critical.”
Bafford said the teens are beginning to transition from their parents helping with issues in life to dealing with them more on their own.
“They are learning who they are,” Bafford said. “They are learning about their peers and healthy decision making. They are learning how to handle tough situations. We want them to have the skills to be good women leaders.”
Bafford came to Tallassee City Schools from the Council on Substance Abuse (COSA). Her family lives in Tallassee and children attend Tallassee City Schools. She noticed in her previous job COSA wasn’t coming to Tallassee.
“We were doing prevention programs at Elmore County Schools,” Bafford said. “One of things I wanted to do was to start bridging some gaps.”
Bafford called on her former coworkers and prevention specialists at COSA, Marlana Bowling and Amberya Maye. The trio came up with the programming for the three-day camp.
Bowling led a scenario with the girls about dealing with a tough day at school and coming home. Some students said they would nap and not much else but Bowling said napping wasn’t a good coping skill for her.
“You are like ‘I’m putting to rest what happened in my day,’” Bowling said. “When I wake up it will likely still be there but I will be refreshed. You need to have an outlet, someone to talk to, something positive to do other than sleep.”
Bowling prefers to pull out her list of trusted friends and give one of them a call. She said she has five on the list knowing the first might not be available when she calls.
Student Sarah Sayers said she would go to her room and play on her tablet. But Bowling questioned her for how long.
“It depends on what else is happening,” Sayers said. ”Isolation is nice every now and then.”
Bafford asked how children would turn out as adults if they only knew to isolate when things got tough.
“They are not going to know much about how to handle situations,” Bafford said. “They don’t learn social cues. They don’t learn how to be a good friend or how to navigate relationships.”
Maye said the Empower Her camp covers more than just dealing with tough situations.
“We are focusing on self esteem, building confidence, mental health and building healthy relationships,” Maye said.
Substance abuse issues are covered in the camp too. But many of the skills learned in the camp can be applied in many different scenarios.
“This age group suppresses a lot of times, whether it is good, bad or indifferent,” Bowling said. “I’m just trying to get them to figure out how to work through things. You can’t do it alone. No one can.”
Bowling said the subject matter is tough, especially for young girls. But she has a modest goal.
“I want them to know they are important,” Bowling said. “I know I can’t save everybody. My goal is to touch one person.”