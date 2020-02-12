The Tallassee Fire Department recently announced the promotion of assistant chief, Eric Jones, to chief of the department.
Eric is the brother of outgoing chief Travis Jones, who announced his retirement last month.
Eric Jones has been with the Tallassee Fire Department for 16 years and has served in every rank to include being a cadet.
Jones has also been a career firefighter for 10 years in the federal fire service. He has obtained a variety of certifications from rescue technician to officer development.
“I look forward to working with Eric Jones and the Tallassee Fire Department in the future,” Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said. “I felt Eric was the best candidate to take on the role as chief. I really appreciate all the applicants that applied.”