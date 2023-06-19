Kindergarteners, third graders and even teachers learn things at Tallassee Elementary School's “Summer Learning Rocks.”
Educational summer camps at schools are not new. But they are far removed from just being a place for parents to drop children off for the day. Rather than just keep students busy, staff have created a fun environment to help students retain what they have learned already and pick up a few new skills.
“We want to keep their minds engaged,” STEM teacher Peyton Moore said. “We have math and science projects for everyone. Some involve building bridges for play cars and others will build circuits and more.”
Moore was helping soon-to-be first graders think through building a bridge.
“Look at the picture and see how many pieces you need,” Moore said to a group of students struggling just a little. “Does it have the red pieces in it?”
Other students had quickly moved on from the basic bridge in the picture to creating a multi-level structure — something found in New York or ancient Rome.
“You can have cars going different directions on different levels,” Moore told a different group of students.
Moore said the summer program is less rigid than programs during the regular school year.
“We still want them to think about how it works,” she said. “We will count with the kindergarteners but we aren’t testing.”
Art teacher Tara Battles isn’t testing either but it doesn’t mean everything goes off without a hitch. Battles is trying to keep with the theme “Summer Learning Rocks.”
“It is difficult to make everything in art rock related,” Battles said. “We are painting rocks, like the ones you find in lots of places.”
Battles had only 30 minutes twice a week with the students in art so she limited the themes and colors students could use in the painted rock creations.
Sign up for Tribune Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“They would never decide what to do,” Battles said. “They had to decide white, yellow or blue last week. Monday they used pens to create the design.”
Battles used what she had available. She used paint, brushes and pens she already had on hand. Moore purchased the flat rocks the students were painting. Battles tried to speed up the process by applying a protective coating to the rocks before the students took them home. She used Mod Podge for the first time on the combination of rocks, paint and pens.
“Elizabeth [Sharpe], I have bad news but we are going to work it out,” Battles said. “I tried to put a top coat on your rock and it smeared. I now know not to do that again. I was trying to protect it for you to take home.”
The week before Sharpe with Battles help created a fish on a blue background. Battles already painted another rock blue in preparation for another try.
“Do you want to retry your fish again?” Battles asked.
Sharpe nodded in acknowledgement. Battles knew Sharpe needed a little help and already had PlayDoh at the ready for the other students. Battles helped Sharpe with a new fish. Haley Thornton used a pen to put stars on her American flag themed rock. Other students practiced creating shapes and compositions with cut PlayDoh.
Nearing the end of the 30 minutes of art class, Battles looked around.
“Elizabeth, let's let this dry for a bit,” Battles said. “Those of you with PlayDoh, please make sure the lids are on tight.”
The students quickly lined up to go visit physical education teacher Terrel Brown where they played volleyball with an earth inspired ball.
It gave Battles a chance to clean up and get ready for the next group.
“It’s fast but fun,” she said. “We are able to introduce a lot of students to art this way.”