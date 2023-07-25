While families gather around the lake this summer, water safety for children is needed. The National Drowning Prevention Alliance reports drowning as the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death for ages 0-4.
Certified Infant Swimming Resource instructor and former Dadeville resident Lauren Rene said drowning is preventable with the five layers of protection. Layer one is security around the water area.
This can include setting up barriers and fencing around docks and pools. One idea is to paint or tape a line 2 or 3 feet from the edge of the dock and teach kids to never cross that line without a guardian present.
The second layer is a constant supervisor. In ISR, it’s called CEO or constant eyes on. One person should be designated as the CEO to watch the kids swimming. Rene said this position needs to rotate to different people so the CEO is always alert. She recommends people to be the CEO for 15 minutes at a time.
The third layer is water competency, which is where ISR comes in with teaching kids how to swim and about water safety.
“That’s one of the most overlooked resources in drowning prevention, the child themselves,” Rene said. “They are very capable of learning the skills. ISR has been doing it since 1965.”
The fourth layer is a Coast Guard-approved life jacket for open water. Not every flotation device is eligible to be part of this layer. For instance, Rene said puddle jumpers are not a substitute for a life jacket and are actually dangerous.
She explained puddle jumpers do the opposite of what a life-saving jacket does. It has a child floating vertically. Life jackets are meant to have a child float horizontally on his or her back when not actively swimming or treading water. Rene said this is why it is also important to test life jackets.
The last layer of protection is emergency preparation, which can be knowing CPR, having basic water rescue skills or having a cell phone handy to call 911. Another emergency preparation idea is to attach an alarm or horn to your dock.
Rene said if you use that, you would have to educate your neighbors on what that sound means and what they need to do to aid in that situation. She said drowning prevention is all about education.
Within that, people need to know what drowning is and its symptoms. According to the World Health Organization, drowning is “the process of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion/immersion in liquid.”
Rene said drowning is not what it looks like in the movies. It’s silent with no screaming or slapping of water. Rather, a child will be in a vertical position right under the water.
Children can also experience near drowning with activities such as rough housing. A child may take in too much water from splashing around and it goes into their lungs.
Rene said this doesn’t mean a child can’t splash and play in the water, but parents need to be aware of drowning symptoms and watch their child. The symptoms of drowning or near drowning can include vomiting, a reoccurring or constant cough or throat clearing, wheezing or noisy breathing, shortness of breath, unusual sleepiness, uncharacteristic pale or blue skin, clammy skin, poor appetite, seizures and sometimes a fever.
“Immediate medical intervention, it’s the best defense,” she said. “Look out for those symptoms; don’t ignore them. If you see those symptoms after water play or after a close call, then you can prevent a delayed drowning.”
Rene said while cases of drowning can be scary, education is more effective than fear. More information about drowning prevention can be found through the National Drowning Prevention Alliance website and Infant Swimming Resource website.
Rene regularly teaches ISR lessons at the Opelika Sportsplex, Valley Sportsplex and Samford Pool Auburn. She also held a lesson at Dadeville’s Wellness Center this past April.