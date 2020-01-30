The 23rd edition of the Fabulous Follies will take to the Tallassee High School auditorium stage Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
The Fabulous Follies are a long running major fundraiser for the high school and middle school bands and choirs.
Ms. Pat Merrett selects the skits and produces and directs the whole lip-sync madness. She makes use of the willing and the hesitant to put together a hilarious evening of good family fun, with upstanding community members giving their all to support this worthwhile cause.
As always, “Soul Man” will entertain; there will be a great mixture of Ray Stevens, Carol Burnett and Tim Conway; the whereabouts of Elvis will be revealed; robots and ballerinas will dance; and Tiny Tim and Jerry Clower will appear.
New Image Show Choir will also perform.
Tickets will be available at the door for $5. Everyone is welcome to come out, “laugh until it hurts” and support the music programs in our schools.