Once again the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is returning to Tallassee City Hall.
With the downtown utility project and sidewalk improvement projects on going, the chamber will host a fall festival on the grounds of city hall — just like it did for Summerfest.
“We had a great turnout in June for the summer celebration,” Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Director Jerry Cunningham said. “Even though it was hot, they turned out.”
Cunningham said the Tallassee Community Development Corporation is also helping organize the event.
The fall festival is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 15. Cunningham said vendors will be there with their wares along with food from Maepop’s BBQ and Eats, Treats & Moore.
Entertainment will come from the Tallassee High School Jazz Band and choirs and the Pointed Toe Dance Group.
“We are working with others to try to provide more entertainment,” Cunningham said.
Just like Summerfest, Cunningham said there will be a designated children’s area.