The owners of Southern Girls Outlet in downtown Tallassee are planning a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 31, that will include something fun for everyone. The excitement will begin at noon and end around 7 p.m.
"We are having games such as fishing, ping-pong ball toss and much more," event coordinator Jojo Stalions said. "Bouncy houses, karaoke, and live music from OneNation OneLight."
Live music is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
"There will also be live giveaways and auctions several times," Stalions said.
It would not be a fall festival without costumes, and this event will give prizes to the best costumes.
"There will be several Halloween costume contests," Stalions said.
Trunk-or-treat starts at 5 p.m.
"There will be cars lined up in the parking spots to give candy out," she said.
In addition to fun and games, the festival will also feature food.
"We are expecting food vendors also," Stalions said.
There will be plenty of activities throughout the day.
"We will be adding more,” she said. “You are not going to want to miss it.”
According to Stalions, this event is a community collaboration.
"None of this would be possible without the other businesses in Tallassee pulling together and donating, and our customers donating," she said.
For more information about this upcoming event, go to