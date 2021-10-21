A family in the Wallsboro area is inviting the community over to see the impressive Halloween display in their front yard.
Ryan and Tyler Burgener are fans of Halloween, and the couple is once again inviting the public to see their very large festive display.
"We built our first scarecrow last year and had great feedback," Ryan said. "Hundreds of people came, especially on Halloween night. We needed to expand so we added a little more decorations this year."
The scarecrow stands 22 feet tall. It's made out of natural materials found on the property and the base of the scarecrow is constructed from lumber. It may be the largest scarecrow on this side of the Mississippi.
"I spent a few weeks this year poking around doing Google searches, and I think we have reached the determination that this is the tallest scarecrow in Alabama," Ryan said. "We are really proud of that."
Last year, people came from surrounding areas to have a look at the tallest scarecrow in the state, according to Burgener.
"We had folks from Montgomery and Prattville," he said.
The Burgener's are fans of all holidays and they will decorate for Christmas also.
"At Christmas, we will have a pair of reindeer and a sleigh, the reindeer are 20 feet tall. Our house sits so far off the road that if we don't decorate in a large and elaborate way, then nobody else can see or enjoy it."
The Scare on the Greer is a family project, and they hope other families will enjoy it as much as they do.
Fear on Grier is located at 5066 Grier Rd., and will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 7-10 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 7-9 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7-9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, from 7-9 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m.
"We will have tons of candy," Burgener said. "We welcome everyone to the property."