The finance committee introduced the 2021/22 Fiscal Budget to the members of the Tallassee City Council during the Tuesday, Sept. 14, regular meeting at city hall
According to finance committee chairman Sarah Hill, the new budget has a projected revenue of $11,057,850, with $10,456,260. Leaving a projected $601,590 overage.
One of the increases in expenditures comes from an increase in the cost of employee benefits.
"This includes an estimation of a 7 percent increase for employee insurance," Hill said.
This proposed budget looks to increase pay for police officers and other city employees.
"An eight percent raise for the police department, minus the Chief of Police, and an increase in pay for Water Treatment Facility trainees, and certified employees," she said.
An increase in pay for police officers has been a topic of discussion for the council for several months. During an August council meeting, Mayor John Hammock along with Police Chief Matthew Higgins asked the council to look at creating a more competitive salary for Tallassee police officers.
The budget was only introduced at last Tuesday's meeting. Members of the council will have time to further review the projected budget and will vote on whether or not to accept it at the Sept. 28 council meeting.
You can find a link to the full 2021/22 Fiscal Budget on The Tallassee Tribune website.