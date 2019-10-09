The Tallassee Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to promote this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign, "Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape."
National Fire Prevention Week started in 1922 by the NFPA and was made a national observance by President Calvin Coolidge in 1925. The week is held around Oct. 9 in remembrance of the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871.
This year’s campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
NFPA statistics show in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day from 2012 to 2016.
"These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of outreach and advocacy. "In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.
While NFPA and the Tallassee Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location.
"Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go," fire chief Travis Jones said. "No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately."
If you would like to schedule a program visit for Fire Prevention Week and activities in, please contact the Tallassee Fire Department at 334-283-5660. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.