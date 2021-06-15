"Start peeling the onion back, you'll be amazed at what you can find."
City officials have been busy cross-referencing the list of PPP loan recipients to the list of licensed businesses in the City of Tallassee. So far, 92 letters have gone out and more will be coming soon.
"We have a list of everyone that has a business license inside the city limits of Tallassee, we cross-reference that with the PPP list, and we are issuing letters with an application for them to come to get a business license, and they don't show up, then we're going to turn it over to the Municipal Court," Mayor John Hammock said.
While operating a business without a license is not a criminal offense, it is against city ordinance. More PPP loans went out in May and some of those recipients could soon receive a letter for violating that city ordinance.
"It's a municipal ordinance that you have to have a business license if you operate a business, which a lot of these businesses are fraudulent," Hammock said. "I'm going to try to reach out to the Small Business Administration and Department of Justice, to let them know that we have some fraudulent activity here."
Hammock said looking into fraudulent PPP loans is not only part of his job, but it is his duty as mayor.
"When I took the oath of office I took an oath to uphold the state constitution. And to me, if I know someone is fraudulent, it's my duty to report it," he said.
With guidelines in place for loan forgiveness, Hammock said he is alarmed about some of the legit businesses on the PPP loan list.
"I'm a little concerned about some of the people that do have legitimate businesses that never closed down. Did they use it, the money, in the right way," Hammock questioned. "But you know, that's up to them to prove that if they file for forgiveness."
Because the PPP loan list is public record, it can be easy to point fingers at businesses that appear to be fraudulent. But some things are not what they appear to be.
"Actually, someone contacted me yesterday through Facebook Messenger and told me that somebody had fraudulently got a PPP in their name. So, you know, we're going to be looking at some of this stuff as well," Hammock said.
These PPP loans had to be approved through a bank or a financial lender. However, many of the questionable PPP loans were not authorized by local banks.
"The ones that I think are fraudulent weren't from local banks," Hammock said. "They were from these online lenders. Banks I didn't recognize."
"I think there's a lot of white-collar crime going on here," Hammock continued.
When Hammock first learned about the PPP loan list, he posted it to his social media account where he almost immediately received pressure from a local business owner to remove the post.
"He called me upset because I put it on there. It is public record. And, basically, he pretty much, you know, threatened my job. That him and some of the other business owners are going to rise up against me and make sure I didn't get elected again. But, I'd like to add this, you know, since day one my decisions have been what's best for Tallassee and society as a whole. Not to get me reelected."
Hammock has a message for other city and county officials.
"My message to other mayors and county officials and state officials. I know you're probably like me, stretched thin, wear many different hats like most government agencies, but if you have time look into this. Start peeling the onion back, you'll be amazed at what you can find," he said.