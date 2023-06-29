The First Methodist Church of Tallassee dedicated Sunday as a day of service for its congregation and culminated with acts of kindness throughout town.
The congregation convened at 9 a.m. for a church service before separating into teams for community projects around town. The teams first brought some more color to Bell Park in the form of planting flowers while another group then ventured to the Tallassee Library for some summer cleaning.
Pastor Clint McBroom said the church planned the projects over the course of a month and initiated the call of service after talking with people regarding needs in the community, including Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill.
“I’m proud of them,” McBroom said. “We find ways in which we can give ourselves away to the community and communicate we're here for Tallassee.”
Volunteers comprised two congregation teams and included the following participants.
Bell Park crew: Jeannine Parker, Adeline Laura Taylor, Clint McBroom, Milly Crain, Cue Eckstein, Audrey Grace Weldon, Kinsley Glasscock, Jennifer Crain, Nancy Kirby, Marilyn Durham, Pam Shipman, Auburn Weldon, Heather Weldon, Anslee Weldon, Tom Crain, Hillary Eckstein, Ray Kirby, Wendi Bearden, Will Tosche, Bella Donahey, Carrie Donahey, Michael Weldon, Thomas Patterson, Don Heacock, Brue Milner, Jacob Patterson, Robbie Glasscock, Alan Parker, Jake Crain and Ruby Crain.
Library crew: Bob Reed, Pat Reed, Amanda Glasscock, Sarah Jane Patterson, Becky Segrest, Steve Segrest, Donny Barton and Donna Cunningham.