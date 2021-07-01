The First Presbyterian Church of Tallassee and Woodland Presbyterian are hosting a First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Sunday, July 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 514 Central Boulevard. This appreciation dinner is for all first responders and their families. Dine-in or takeout dinners will both be an option.
"Any first responder and their family can come. If they want to come in and eat, that's fine. If they want to come and take some to go that's fine. One reason we decided on the 10 o'clock startup was for those going to the lake, they can just stop by," FPCT's William Thomas said.
For those who are on duty at that time and cannot pick up or dine-in, simply contact the church and someone will deliver the meal.
"We've told the police department, the fire department, and the ambulance, if they have people on duty that can't come, if they'll give us a number, we'll go ahead and box everything up and take it to them. We don't want to leave anyone out just because they have to work that day," FPCT’s Pam Price said.
Church members have worked hard to prepare for the appreciation dinner.
"For the last month we've been working on it, downstairs is already decorated and ready to go," Thomas said.
This event aims to show appreciation to first responders and the community they protect and serve.
"We want to let them know we are here and we care about the community," Price said.