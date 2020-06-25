The Fourth of July is approaching and a group of local veterans, headed up by retired Tallassee physician Dr. Greg Dubay, are looking to celebrate the holiday.
Organizers plan to hand out free American Flags on July 4 to passing motorists at Five Points, which is located at the intersection of Highway 14, Friendship Road and Barnett Boulevard.
This will be the fourth consecutive year the group has given out the free flags.
Like previous years, in a display of patriotism Dubay will dress in his Vietnam Jungle Fatigues with the support of gearheads from Operation Combat Bikesaver during the flag giveaway.
Dubay, who is a decorated Army combat veteran, said this event actually began several years before when he secretly attached American flags to every mailbox and light pole in Noble Subdivision at 3 a.m. July 4. For many years the perpetrator was a neighborhood mystery until Dubay was "caught" by Tallassee's beloved Pete Cottle.
During last year's flag giveaway, as the heat index reached into the 100s, Dubay passed out and had to receive emergency care for lacerations and a concussion.
“That ceased our operation, just 200 shy of our goal,” Dubay said in an email.
Despite Dubay's injuries, he and his OCB brothers handed out 720 American flags. They didn't request any donations but many old and new friends freely donated to OCB.
“This year our goal is 1,250 free flags and a free copy of the Declaration of Independence,” Dubay said.
OCB, located on Cherokee Trail in the Kent area of Tallassee, is a safe space for veterans or active duty military to bond with other veterans by building motorcycles and eventually earning one of their own with an additional $2,000 for parts and services at no cost to the recipient.