The 24th annual Fabulous Follies fundraiser is just around the corner.
After the COVID-19 pandemic kept the Follies off the stage last year, the hilarious lip-sync shenanigans return April 1 and 2 to the Southside Middle School Gym to benefit the bands and choirs of Tallassee High School.
As always, there will be some Carol Burnett, some Ray Stevens and Soul Man. Pat Merrett has again rounded up the troupers for a great cause and it will be another evening of family-friendly fun.
There are several special attractions this year. The Tallassee High School Jazz Band will open the show. The Tallassee High School majorettes and color guard members from the 1960s to the present will be performing routines from their times in the band. This year’s show choirs, Divas and Gold Edition will perform.
Back by popular demand, the ‘Olympic Synchronized Swim Team’ will once again present their truly unbelievable and unforgettable routine.
Tickets are $5 for students in kindergarten through college and $10 for adults and will be sold at the door. Shows begin at 7 p.m. each night.