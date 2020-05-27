When schools abruptly closed in mid-March, many in the community were concerned about the kids who depend on the city school system for regular nutrition. Then Food for Students was born.
"We started the week of March the 30th and the first day, I remember, we handed out 71 (meals)," Food for Students coordinator Brooke Rigsby said. "Now, last week we handed 240."
Since beginning the program, the group of dedicated volunteers has worked diligently to provide food to a lot of students in the area.
"It's probably been well over 1,000, for sure," Rigsby said.
Rigsby said with so many meals handed out, this undertaking would not have been possible without support from others in the community.
"A lot of donations have come in through the community," Rigsby said.
With social distancing guidelines in place, volunteers were restricted to less than 10 at a time. But with rotating shifts, several people have stepped up to help feed the city school system’s students.
"We like to keep it at eight volunteers to keep everyone safe," she said. "We've probably had 20 to 25 volunteers interchanging."
Not only did people in the community to come forward to help feed area students, but so did local businesses.
"Jack’s donated burgers for the first month and McDonald's is doing the month of May," Rigsby said. "When we started we were just giving out Lunchables because everybody was scared and panicked about coming in contact with the virus. That got kind of pricey so we thought we would ask. When we did, McDonald's donated; Jack’s donated; and Dairy Queen gave the kids free ice creams — they donated the little coins that kids could trade in for ice cream.
“We also bought chicken finger snacks from 1220 (Cafe) and handed those out a couple of weeks, and now we are giving out chicken finger snacks from Rustic Mill. We are trying to help everyone out."
Rigsby said the program has been beneficial to everyone involved especially during these uncertain times. But like many things, the program will soon have run its course.
"It's been good," she said. "We actually talked and the last week of May will be our last week."
The campaign inside of a classroom at Tallassee's First Baptist Church and quickly gained momentum donations began coming from community members.
With Tallassee City Schools’ summer feeding program serving students on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Food for Students originally aimed to supplement lunches on Tuesday and Thursday.
However, since the summer feeding program first began in March, it has made some changes. Tallassee City Schools introduced the Meals-to-You program in early May. The newly redesigned approach offers home-delivery meals to qualifying students while school is closed.
The program is a partnership between the school district, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University.
Meals-to-You meals will be delivered biweekly and each box will contain 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches.