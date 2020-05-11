Tallassee Police Chief, Matthew Higgins, said he was made aware of the possibility that a member of the Tallassee Police Department was involved in a violation of the rules and regulations of both the police department and the City of Tallassee On Thursday, April, 30.
“I initiated an internal investigation at that time to determine the validity of the allegations,” Higgins said.
The internal investigation concluded on Friday, May 8, as a result of the investigation, former TPD officer Raymond Clark with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana 2nd.
“I would like to commend the officers involved in the investigation that do not tolerate criminal activity even when it pertains to another officer,” Higgins said. “I consider violations of the law by officers to be very serious and it is something that I refuse to ignore. The actions of one individual do not reflect the many dedicated professionals that place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis for this community. We will continue to do our jobs to the best of our abilities and thank the citizens of Tallassee for their support.”
Clark was booked in the Elmore County Jail.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Tallassee Tribune will continue to follow this case.