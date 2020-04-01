Fred Randall Hughey candidate for Tallassee City Council, Ward 7

Lifelong Ward 7 resident Fred Randall Hughey has announced his candidacy for the upcoming Tallassee municipal election August 25, 2020. He believes that his experience in business and public service to the community qualifies him for the Ward 7 Council position.
Hughey has been married to Debra Taunton Hughey for the past 38-years. They have a son and daughter and four grandchildren. Together they operate WACQ Radio, a local AM & FM radio station that Mr. Hughey built in 1979.
Hughey attended Alexander City State Jr. College for 2-years and has diplomas from Radio Engineering Institute in Sarasota, Florida and the U.S. Army Signal School at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. He worked in the engineering department at WCOV-AM and TV in 1975 before becoming general manager of WQSI-FM, Union Springs, Alabama for four years. He is a veteran having served six years in the Alabama National Guard as an electronics technician.
During his 41-years in business in Tallassee he has served as a director of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce and was a member of the City of Tallassee Centennial Committee in 2008. WACQ Radio was selected as the Chamber Business of the Year in 2005 and Hughey received the Frances H. Wagnon Volunteer of the Year Award in 2010. He is a longtime member of the Talisi Historical Preservation Society and helped produce the ‘Sweet Summer Night” concerts for 18 years. Proceeds from that event were instrumental in preserving the Tallassee Confederate Armory, the Boiler Room, the Superintendents’ House and the Patterson Log Cabin. He is the commander of the Tallassee Armory Guards, a historical honor society. In that position he has overseen the Annual “Battles for the Armory” Civil War Reenactment for the past 20-years, an event that brings hundreds of visitors to Tallassee every fall. He is a lifetime member of the East Tallassee Church of Christ where he has taught Adult Sunday School for the past 23-years.
“Our love for Tallassee is a passion for Debra and me, and I feel like I still have a lot to offer my city by serving it as Ward 7 Councilman,” Hughey stated. “Tallassee has so much potential to become the jewel of the Tallapoosa and I want to be a part of creating that future for generations of Tallasseeans to come,” Hughey added.