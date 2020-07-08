The Lee County Historical Society and the Town of Loachapoka are sponsoring a Summer Arts and Crafts Day. This family-fun event is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
It will be a day of outdoor arts and crafts featuring local vendors who were rained out during last October’s Pioneer Day. Dozens of vendors will set up under the shade trees at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka to sell their handmade crafts. Food vendors will also be on site to offer traditional delicacies.
Volunteers of the Lee County Historical Society will open the Cook House for its famous sweet potato biscuits and fritters.
The Trade Center Museum and 10 other historic venues will be open and free to the public. Visit the period gardens at Pioneer Park to see what crops, herbs, flowers and vegetables Lee County settlers may have grown on their summer homesteads 150 years ago.
The Lee County Historical Society is a non-profit, 501c3 organization dedicated to the preservation and presentation of local history. Volunteers maintain 11 historic structures at Pioneer Park in Loachapoka that date back to 1830 and six period gardens.
To safeguard against COVID-19, everyone who attends is asked to maintain social distancing, wear a facemask and use hand sanitizer. Only a short 20-minute drive from Tallassee, everyone is encouraged to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, shade during Summer Arts and Crafts Day.
Sunday the summer meeting of the Lee County Historical Society will be held at the park in Loachapoka at 2:30 p.m. The meeting will be outdoors under the pavilion so social distancing can be observed. The program will feature guest speaker Dr. Heather R. Puckett, a registered professional archaeologist and the cultural resources manager of the Alabama National Guard.
Dr. Puckett will be speaking on Camp McClellan and WWI; Alabama National Guard’s Cultural Resources Management Team has been conducting research on the WWI era Camp McClellan near Anniston. Their work includes an examination of archival documents and images, historical maps, and the archaeological remains of the former training camp.
In 2018, the Tteam completed an excavation of an Infantry Brigade Headquarters Camp and had plans to conduct investigations of WWI era training trenches this month until the COVID-19 pandemic interfered. The array of archives offers a glimpse of daily life at the camp that is overlooked in the histories of WWI.
Dr. Puckett will discuss camp life at the summer meeting of the Lee County Historical Society. The public is invited to attend this free event.