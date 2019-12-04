Municipal employees will soon have an added benefit to the job after the Tallassee City Council voted all in favor of adding the membership to the Tallassee Recreation Department free of charges part of the employee package.
The council is hoping to also add employee spouses to the added benefit.
"I'm not so sure about the spouse," city attorney John Smith. "I'm confident that you can do this for the city workers. We can go back and look at that. Family members, spouse, child, whoever, that’s the question."
The council voted all in favor of adding recreation center benefits to city employee's benefits packages.
Also, city officials said they will continue to look into the matter.
"We will check on the spouse, family and children at a later date," Mayor Johnny Hammock said.