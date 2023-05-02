It was supposed to be a simple phone call for Vicky Brown to her daughter, Bre Hutchinson.
It was 10:45 p.m. April 15. Brown was checking in with the 16 year old from Tallassee who was in Dadeville at a birthday party.
As Brown was laying down to sleep in her own bed, she quickly realized her life had changed as Bre had been shot and the night turned into chaos.
Brown and her daughter have returned home to Tallassee after nine days at UAB following the Dadeville mass shooting. The family recently recalled the night of April 15 and recovery since.
“We called her to see where she was at,” Brown said. “[I] called her phone. A friend answered her phone screaming and hollering. I hung the phone up. I called back and she was still screaming and hollering, ‘Bre got hit. Bre got shot.’ I couldn’t understand anything. I hung up again. I called my grandbaby's phone. She was doing the same thing, screaming and hollering. ‘Bre’s been shot. Bre’s been shot.’ I said, ‘Stop hollering, I can't hear anything.’”
The night started off with teenagers celebrating the Sweet 16 birthday of Alexis Dowdell. Bre was simply there to celebrate with her friend and didn’t see what happened to initiate the gunfire.
“We were having fun,” Bre said. “Next thing you know, everything went left. Everybody just started running. I don’t know.”
Bre said she fell then was shot in the hip.
“She gained her strength to walk outside and collapsed,” Brown said. “She said she had to get up. She said she was hollering for help, but nobody would help. As soon as she got out, she collapsed. That was just God. Had she stayed [inside] she probably would have bled out.”
On one side of Dadeville, Bre was laying on the sidewalk just outside Mahogany Masterpiece. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Peaches Davis was celebrating the 87th birthday of her grandmother who died in February.
Davis didn’t know about the Sweet 16 party in downtown Dadeville, but as soon as she heard, she was on her way. When Davis arrived on Broadnax Street she saw just one police officer and doesn’t remember if an ambulance was there yet or not.
“When I got there, everybody was running around [outside] screaming and crying,” Davis said. “Somehow I got to talking to the officer. We were both shaking. We had never seen anything like this before.”
Davis started looking for her cousin’s daughter.
“You could hear families screaming,” Davis said. “They were saying such and such was dead. I was thinking, ‘What in the world?’ Everybody was running around crying like something you see in a movie. I didn’t think it was real life.”
Davis then approached the building, but she quickly saw Bre laying on the sidewalk.
“Bre drew my attention,” Davis said. “Me and another fellow just picked her up. It was grab and go. I just saw a little lifeless girl. I can’t leave her. I put her in the car with two of her friends and took her to Alex City.”
After ensuring Bre was OK and able to walk around, Davis took Bre and some of her friends to her car, where they were all in a panic.
“When we got in the car I had like three different phones — my phone, her phone, somebody else’s phone,” Davis said. “I’m answering every time somebody calls. I talked to [Bre’s] brother.”
At the same time Davis said she was trying to keep Hutchinson alert on the ride to Russell Medical in Alexander City.
Davis drove the teenagers to the hospital.
“We might have been the second or third (group there),” Davis said. “It wasn’t that packed but as time went by, they were bringing them in.”
A hectic scene ensued at Russell Medical, and Davis was informed there were multiple gunshot victims. Prior to that, Brown hadn’t even realized a mass shooting had occurred; all she knew was her daughter had been shot.
Brown said soon her phone was “ringing off the hook.”
“Everybody was letting me know but I already knew because I called (her),” Brown said.
“I was calling about a curfew check. It is like a dream. It is unreal.”
After being transferred to UAB, Hutchinson spent eight days in ICU and one in a regular bed. She underwent two surgeries to help repair her pelvis and blood clots.
Hutchinson returned home April 24 to car horns blaring, phones recording and everyone feeling great.
“It feels good — I’m happy,” Hutchinson said before walking into her home surrounded by friends. “The hospital wasn’t fun. It was stressful. I could never get a full night's sleep. They kept poking me and taking me everywhere. It wasn’t comfortable.”
She will now spend time rehabbing her leg for about six weeks, but she at least can be in the comfort of her own bed. As for Brown, she is just thankful Davis was there to take action. She said she believes Bre would likely have died if it weren’t for Davis.
“This teaches you you can’t take (anything) for granted,” Brown said. “It still seems like a dream. It hasn’t stuck yet.”
Davis got a chance to visit with Bre and Brown in their Tallassee home as well.
“It was amazing,” Davis said. “I didn’t think her gunshot was that serious til I got to talking to her momma and they posted on Facebook all the surgeries she had to go through. Seeing her up and better made me feel thankful that I helped her out.
“My motherly instincts kicked in (that night). Had it been my kid I would hope somebody would do the same for me. I’m just that kind of person. I would give you the shirt off my back if I had to. Helping out this girl is like taking on another kid. My heart won’t let me not help. I would want the same in return.”
In fact, Davis is going to make sure she’s even better prepared if anything should happen in the future.
“Doing this made me realize I want to study how, if anything were to happen again, how to save somebody — CPR or something,” Davis said.